Domino’s reduces garlic bread, tacos servings amid packaging shortage

Several Domino’s Pizza outlets across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have reduced serving garlic bread and tacos, not due to lack of demand but because of a packaging crunch linked to recent petroleum product supply disruptions affecting parent Jubilant FoodWorks.

At a store in Bommanahalli, Bengaluru, the issue was bluntly explained to a customer who ordered Garlic bread and Tacos. The employee said: “We are currently not serving those items because we do not have the appropriate packaging boxes. We are also not accepting online orders for them. While we could offer them in alternative packaging, it would not be properly structured. We cannot do that for all orders, as it would lead to shortages of those boxes as well.”

Similar responses have been reported across multiple outlets, pointing to a supply-chain bottleneck that goes beyond kitchen operations and into last-mile packaging.



At the Domino’s Pizza store on Velachery Main Road, Chennai, an employee said: “We have had to reduce serving garlic bread because the boxes are not available due to LPG production shortages. Vendors are not able to manufacture many boxes, and we are prioritising pizzas over smaller boxes. Even if ingredients are in stock, without proper packaging, we cannot send these items out, especially for delivery.”

The disruption comes weeks after the company flagged LPG shortages impacting parts of its network, driven by supply constraints linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Jubilant FoodWorks acknowledged on April 8 that limited LPG availability affected some stores, though it maintained that the overall operational impact was contained.

The boxes used for garlic bread and similar items are typically made from corrugated board, which is produced using kraft paper, adhesives and printing inks. While the base material is paper, several inputs in the manufacturing process, including inks, coatings and some chemicals, are derived from crude oil. In addition, disruptions in fuel availability due to the Iran-Israel-US war have affected manufacturing operations in parts of the packaging sector, as many units depend on such fuels for production processes. This has led to lower output and delays in supply in certain regions.

Responding to TNIE queries, the company said there is no specific information to share at the moment, apart from the fact that its LPG dependency is reducing as it shifts towards alternative energy. It added that LPG-related disruptions were limited to certain areas during Q4 FY26 and that “operations are now back to normal levels.”

Analysts say the issue had already begun reflecting in financial performance. Domino’s India, in its Q4 earnings update, reported like-for-like growth of just 0.2% in Q4 FY26.

Motilal Oswal said in a note that Jubilant’s performance lagged peers, largely due to its higher exposure to LPG. It said that competitors have 20-45% dependence on LPG, while Domino’s India has more than 70% of its stores reliant on the fuel.