Hormuz disruption, $100 oil pose risks to India's inflation, rupee: Union Bank

NEW DELHI: The ongoing West Asia conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are emerging as a major risk for the Indian economy, with elevated crude oil prices likely to pressure inflation, the rupee, and the current account, according to a report by Union Bank of India.

The report titled From Hormuz to the Rupee: War, Oil and the Global Repricing of Risk said that with the Strait of Hormuz "still functionally shut and Brent trading above $100/bbl, the backdrop does not bode well for global or domestic macros and markets."

It added that "higher oil keeps inflation risk alive, delays central-bank easing, pressures current accounts, tightens financial conditions, and weighs on risk assets, especially in energy-importing economies," underlining the vulnerability of countries like India.

For India, which imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil, the impact is already visible. The report noted that the disruption in Hormuz flows has pushed oil prices above USD 100 per barrel, translating into a visible "energy tax" on the economy.

"As the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict disrupted flows through the Strait of Hormuz, pushing Brent crude oil above $100/bbl... this translated into a visible 'energy tax,' with the rupee sliding to record lows near 95 and equities correcting on CAD and imported inflation concerns," the report said.

The Indian rupee has remained under pressure amid these global headwinds. The report highlighted that the currency "exhibited a modest depreciation bias... as strong global dollar momentum, intermittent capital outflows, and elevated geopolitical uncertainties outweighed otherwise resilient domestic fundamentals."

Amid the pressure, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped in to stabilise markets. The report noted that the central bank has taken multiple measures, including tighter forex exposure caps and liquidity support, while maintaining its policy stance.