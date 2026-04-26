In 18 months, FIIs pulls out USD 45 billion from Indian market

In one of the longest selling sprees, foreign institutional investors (FIIs), have pulled out more than USD 45 billion or Rs 4.23 lakh crore ($1 = Rs 94) from the Indian market in the last 18 months. Even after the recent correction, triggered by the West Asia crisis, which made Indian markets look attractive to equity investors, Flls show no hurry to return and are favouring other markets like Korea and Taiwan instead.

N. ArunaGiri, CEO, TrustLine Holdings said that due to FII exodus, India’s weight in the MSCI index has declined from a peak of around 20% to nearly 12% today. In contrast, Korea’s weight has increased by over 50% to about 15%, and Taiwan has also seen a meaningful rise.

“What is particularly intriguing is what has happened post April 1, 2026. Following the ceasefire announcement in the Middle East and the subsequent recovery across emerging markets, one would have expected FII flows to turn positive for India, especially given the extent of underperformance and the magnitude of prior outflows,” added ArunaGiri.

However, data shows that between April 1 and April 23, 2026, FIIs have continued to sell in India - over $5 billion - while allocating roughly $4 billion odd to Korea and over $5.5 billion to Taiwan. This divergence has surprised even seasoned observers, said ArunaGiri, adding that historically, large FII outflows have been followed by strong inflow cycles.

“But this time could be different. FIIs are predominantly large-cap, top-down investors. Their participation typically requires clear sectoral leadership. Currently, that visibility is limited. The IT sector is undergoing a phase of derating, and private banks - traditionally a core FII allocation - have delivered muted performance and visibility. In the absence of a clear index driver, India’s relative attractiveness diminishes in a global allocation framework.”

“Moreover, if markets remain in a sideways, stock-specific phase, as is widely expected, FII participation could remain subdued. This environment tends to favour domestic, bottom-up investors rather than global flows,” he said.

The FII exodus is also in line with the underperformance of the Indian equity market over the past 18 months. The local benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - are down by 12-13% at the moment when compared to the highs of September 2024.