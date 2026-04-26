IT stocks bleed: Should investors buy the dip or exit the sector?

MUMBAI: Following a tepid Q4FY26 performance, weak management commentary and a slowing order book, IT stocks witnessed one of their steepest selling spree last week, wiping out billions of dollars of investors' wealth.

The Nifty IT sectoral benchmark plunged more than 10 per cent over five sessions, extending its year-to-date decline to 25 per cent as lingering fears regarding AI-driven disruption continue to pressure valuations.

This level of crash has led investors to ponder: Buy the dip, sell or hold off? Experts trace the mounting strain to tepid earnings and conservative outlooks. They believe that from a market perspective, the trend remains weak with signs of a bottom yet to be seen. However, many also believe in an opportunity at current valuations.

“The weakness is coming from both domestic and global triggers. On one hand, Indian IT companies have reported softer-than-expected results and conservative guidance. On the other hand, sharp declines in global tech stocks, despite decent earnings, have raised concerns around slowing growth and the impact of AI-led disruption,” said Apoorva Khandelwal, Associate, IT sector at Anand Rathi Institutional Equity.