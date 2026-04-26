‘We aim to be among the best performers in every sector we operate in’

Godrej Industries recently announced its five-year vision to become a Rs 5-lakh crore market cap company. And to achieve this, the group is planning to list two of its three unlisted businesses – Godrej Capital, Godrej Chemicals and Godrej Ventures. Pirojsha Godrej, who is all set to take over as the chairman of the group in August this year, shares with Dipak Mondal the company’s sharper performance metrics going forward. Excerpts:

As you prepare to take over as chairman, are there specific priorities or goals you want to focus on?

I have been part of the group leadership for many years — initially focused on Godrej Properties, and since 2017, playing a broader group role. The group is already moving in the direction I would like. Over the past five years, we have delivered over 20% growth in both sales and earnings. Going forward, we want sharper performance metrics—especially on return on equity—and aim to be among the best performers in every sector we operate in.

You spoke about your vision of a Rs 5 lakh crore market cap and listing of new companies. Do you also plan to enter any new sectors?

There are several plans at the individual business level. For example, in FMCG, we have started a pet care business. In ventures, we have launched two new businesses—a film studios business and a managed office business.

However, at the group level, our primary focus is on unlocking the full potential of the six existing businesses. This includes listing some unlisted businesses and ensuring strong performance from the listed ones. Beyond this phase, we will look at additional opportunities.

You said that Godrej Capital will be a key growth driver. What are your plans? Will it remain a pure-play lending business?

Currently, it is focused entirely on lending, with both an NBFC and a housing finance company. We plan to expand into new lending products — gold loans and personal loans, for instance. At present, we offer housing loans, LAP (loan against property), and business loans. Going forward, the lending business will expand both geographically and through new product lines. We are also exploring other asset classes within financial services, though nothing to announce yet.

You currently have three unlisted businesses. Which of these are likely to be listed by 2031?

We have plans to list multiple businesses, but the first two are likely to be financial services and chemicals.

You mentioned infusing ₹5,000–7,000 crore into unlisted businesses. Can you elaborate?

Over the next five years, that is the estimated capital requirement for these businesses. Some of it will come from the group, while some will be raised at the business level. Listed companies will raise their own capital.