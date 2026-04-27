Amazon to expand quick commerce service 'Amazon Now' to 100 cities across India

NEW DELHI: Amazon on Monday said it will expand its ultra-fast delivery service 'Amazon Now' to 100 cities across India, backed by over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) and an investment of Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen its operations network and associate welfare.
The expansion marks a major push by the e-commerce giant into India’s rapidly growing quick commerce market, where deliveries within minutes are becoming increasingly competitive.
The company said Amazon Now, currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, will be progressively rolled out in metro and non-metro cities, including Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Jaipur, among others.
The service offers delivery of thousands of daily essentials — including groceries, fresh produce, personal care products, fashion and beauty items, small appliances, baby products and pet supplies — within minutes.
The company said the expansion will be supported by a network of more than 1,000 MFCs and will enable over 16,000 farmers to sell fresh produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now.
“Encouraged by strong customer response, we have accelerated our expansion plans and will scale Amazon Now to 100 cities,” said Harsh Goyal, Vice President, Everyday Essentials, Amazon India.
According to the company, Prime members have tripled their shopping frequency after starting to use Amazon Now, while continuing to receive unlimited free deliveries within minutes.
Amazon said customers will continue to have access to multiple delivery speeds, including thousands of essentials in minutes, over 1 million items eligible for same-day delivery and another four million products available for next-day delivery on Amazon.in.
The Rs 2,800 crore investment, the company said, will also go toward improving associate safety, health and financial well-being while expanding its broader operations network for deliveries spanning minutes, hours and days.
The announcement comes as major e-commerce and quick commerce players intensify investments in dark stores, logistics infrastructure and rapid delivery capabilities to tap surging demand beyond metros.