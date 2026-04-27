Amazon to expand quick commerce service 'Amazon Now' to 100 cities across India

NEW DELHI: Amazon on Monday said it will expand its ultra-fast delivery service 'Amazon Now' to 100 cities across India, backed by over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres (MFCs) and an investment of Rs 2,800 crore to strengthen its operations network and associate welfare.

The expansion marks a major push by the e-commerce giant into India’s rapidly growing quick commerce market, where deliveries within minutes are becoming increasingly competitive.

The company said Amazon Now, currently available in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, will be progressively rolled out in metro and non-metro cities, including Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Jaipur, among others.

The service offers delivery of thousands of daily essentials — including groceries, fresh produce, personal care products, fashion and beauty items, small appliances, baby products and pet supplies — within minutes.

The company said the expansion will be supported by a network of more than 1,000 MFCs and will enable over 16,000 farmers to sell fresh produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now.