Fertiliser subsidy may jump 20% amid West Asia disruptions; govt assures adequate fuel, LPG Supply

India's fertiliser subsidy bill is expected to jump by about 20% in the current financial year due to West Asia disruptions that have blocked the movement of cargoes in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Aparna Sharma, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers, the ministry is engaging with the Finance Ministry and has received assurances for additional spending to address higher input costs. India's fertiliser subsidy in FY 2025–26 is $19.85 billion.

However, she also mentioned that the supply position has remained comfortable in April, as from 1 April 2026 to 26 April 2026, availability has remained substantially higher than the requirement.

The Gulf region is a major supplier of fertilisers such as DAP, MOP and NPK to India. It provides about 20–30% of urea and around 30% of DAP imports. Moreover, it also supplies nearly 50% of India’s LNG, which is an important raw material for making urea.

As there are reports of dry-outs at petrol pumps in several parts of the country, especially in Andhra Pradesh, a petroleum ministry official said that there is no dry-out at all in the country; in fact, this is panic buying, which should be avoided right now. Andhra Pradesh is currently facing a sudden and acute fuel shortage of both petrol and diesel, leaving hundreds of retail outlets dry and sending citizens into a state of high anxiety.

She said that the country has sufficient supply of LPG and there is no dry-out at any distributor. About 93% of the supply is being done through the authentication code of LPG cylinders. In April so far, approximately 165,600 tonnes of commercial LPG has been sold, compared to around 129,500 tonnes in March. So far, approximately 42,600 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections. Supply at petrol pumps is also normal everywhere, but panic buying is being seen at some places.