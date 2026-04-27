Haven't sent fresh shipments to Gulf in past two months due to West Asia conflict, says Johnson Lifts Director

CHENNAI: India’s leading manufacturer of elevators and escalators, Johnson Lifts Pvt Ltd, on Monday said that they haven't been able to make any shipments to the Gulf because of the Iran war.

Responding to TNIE questions on the impact due to Iran war, Yohan K John, Director, Johnson Lifts said, “The war has created a quite a lot of problem for us. For the past two months, we have not been able to make any shipments to the Gulf. We had to bring back 10-15 containers to our factories after it got stuck in Sri Lanka. Moreover, shipping costs have surged, now equaling the price of an entire elevator or escalator."

He further added that companies are reporting new orders from any of their customers in the past two months.

Johnson Lifts exports elevators and escalators to the UAE, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and Uganda. The Toshiba Johnson produces nearly 500 units of escalators and elevators, and the company has a revenue of Rs 300 crore.