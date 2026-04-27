India–New Zealand FTA to open markets, cut tariffs across sectors: An explainer

India and New Zealand are set to sign a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) on Monday, marking a significant step toward deepening economic ties and expanding bilateral trade in goods, services, and investments. The pact will come into force on a mutually agreed date.

What is the FTA about?

A free trade agreement is an arrangement between two or more countries to eliminate or significantly reduce tariffs on most traded goods, while also easing regulatory barriers that affect trade and investment flows.

A long road to conclusion

Negotiations for the India–New Zealand FTA were first launched in 2010 but stalled in 2015 after nine rounds of talks. After nearly a decade-long pause, discussions resumed on March 16, 2025, culminating in the conclusion of talks on December 22, 2025. The agreement is now ready for signing on April 27, 2026.

The FTA spans 20 chapters, covering areas such as trade in goods and services, rules of origin, customs procedures, sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS), technical barriers to trade (TBT), dispute settlement, and legal frameworks.

Gains for India

The agreement offers Indian exporters duty-free access to New Zealand across all goods categories, including labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, plastics, and engineering products. New Zealand’s relatively low average tariff of 2.3% will effectively drop to zero for Indian goods.

A key highlight is New Zealand’s commitment to facilitate $20 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India over the next 15 years.

India has also secured access in several high-value services sectors, including IT and IT-enabled services, education, financial services, tourism, construction, and professional services.

In a boost to mobility, the pact introduces a new temporary employment visa pathway for Indian professionals. The scheme will allow up to 5,000 skilled workers at any given time to live and work in New Zealand for up to three years.

Additionally, Indian exports of wine and spirits will enjoy duty-free access, while New Zealand wines will enter India at concessional rates that will be gradually reduced over a decade.