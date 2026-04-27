MakeMyTrip, Adani Airport partner to provide duty-free pre-booking services online

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and MakeMyTrip announced a partnership to facilitate international passengers to search and pre-book duty-free products on the travel booking platform before departure or arrival at Adani-managed airports.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram.

"Additional services will be introduced in phases", MakeMyTrip stated.

Founded by Deep Kalra in 2000, MakeMyTrip started its journey by serving the US-India travel market with best-value products and services, along with robust technology and round-the-clock customer support.

With inputs from PTI