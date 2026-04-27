Peak power demand dips to 238.15 GW after year’s high 256 GW

India’s peak power demand fell to 238.15 GW on Sunday, a day after touching this year’s high of 256 GW. According to Power Ministry data, the peak power demand met, or the highest supply in a day, was 237.21 GW, leaving a shortfall of 0.93 GW on Sunday.

Experts said that peak power demand is inching towards the power ministry’s estimate of 270 GW for the summer season, as mercury levels have begun to rise.

In 2025, peak power demand stood at 242.77 GW, recorded in June 2025, but remained below the government’s estimate of 277 GW. In 2024, peak power demand reached 250 GW in May—a record at the time—exceeding the previous all-time high of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh summer this year. Experts opined that power demand will continue to rise, especially in May and June, due to heatwaves driving increased use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and desert coolers.

The country’s peak power demand has risen along with temperatures in April. The highest electricity supply on April 22 was 239.70 GW, which increased to 240.12 GW on April 23, 2026. In the first fortnight of the month, the peak power demand met, or the highest daily electricity supply, remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April 2025.

Temperatures in several regions have been significantly above normal—by 5 degrees Celsius or more—indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country, according to the IMD.