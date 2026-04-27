SkyHop Aviation receives AOC to commence seaplane operations

SkyHop Aviation said on Monday that it has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to commence commercial seaplane operations in India. As per the airline, this development follows the successful series of test flights conducted earlier this month, including water take-offs & landings at the Ganga Barrage and Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand.

Avani Singh, Founder & CEO, SkyHop Aviation, said, “Receiving the AOC is an important milestone for us and the result of consistent effort over the past year. Building SkyHop from the ground up has been a learning experience, and this certification gives us the foundation to move ahead with confidence.”

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we prepare to commence operations. Our aim is simple – to offer a safe, reliable and new way of connecting parts of India that are still difficult to access.”

Avani Singh is the daughter of SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh. She previously led SpiceHealth and is now spearheading the new venture. As per reports, this is a personal venture of Avani and is not related to SpiceJet.