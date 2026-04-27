SkyHop Aviation receives AOC to commence seaplane operations

SkyHop Aviation said on Monday that it has received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to commence commercial seaplane operations in India. As per the airline, this development follows the successful series of test flights conducted earlier this month, including water take-offs & landings at the Ganga Barrage and Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand.
Avani Singh, Founder & CEO, SkyHop Aviation, said, “Receiving the AOC is an important milestone for us and the result of consistent effort over the past year. Building SkyHop from the ground up has been a learning experience, and this certification gives us the foundation to move ahead with confidence.”
“We look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we prepare to commence operations. Our aim is simple – to offer a safe, reliable and new way of connecting parts of India that are still difficult to access.”
Avani Singh is the daughter of SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh. She previously led SpiceHealth and is now spearheading the new venture. As per reports, this is a personal venture of Avani and is not related to SpiceJet.
In the first phase, SkyHop plans to connect five islands in Lakshadweep with each other and with the mainland. Operations will begin with a 19-seater aircraft. The airline is also evaluating opportunities in other parts of the country where such connectivity can make a real difference.
SkyHop is being developed as India’s first dedicated commercial seaplane operator, with a focus on improving access to regions where conventional airport infrastructure is either limited or difficult to develop, said the airline. It added that it aims to unlock new routes, reduce travel time and enhance regional accessibility across the country.
SkyHop completed a test flight that included both landing and take-off from the Ganga Barrage in Rishikesh on April 6, 2026. The test flight was conducted using a modified De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft fitted with floats, allowing it to operate on water. This aircraft had previously belonged to the now-defunct Fly Big airline. It has been repurposed for seaplane use in India after undergoing modifications and certification.