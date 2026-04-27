Trade pact: Indian exporters see trade volume doubling with New Zealand

With the signing of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Monday, Indian exporters across sectors expect export growth in the New Zealand market to double. As India gets zero-duty access for 100% of its exports, Indian textile and apparel exporters aim to export goods worth $100 billion by 2030, while the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is targeting 200% export growth to $50 million in three years. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), the FTA is expected to more than double bilateral trade volumes.

India and NZ has a total goods trade of less than $1.5 billion with Indian exporting over $700 million of goods to NZ and receiving over $500 million from NZ.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA unlocks major export potential, noting India’s negligible share in New Zealand’s $500 million leather market. He said that out of the $500 million market, India accounts for barely $4-5 million, but the FTA could unlock greater access for Indian leather exporters.

According to the Commerce Ministry, with zero tariffs from day one, sectors such as automobiles, tractors, two-wheelers, carpets, handicrafts and medical devices are set to benefit. Goyal added that India’s scale-driven manufacturing and $400 billion services exports position it well to expand in New Zealand.

Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD, Mahindra Group, said the deal creates new opportunities across farm solutions, mobility, technology and hospitality, while enabling innovation and more resilient supply chains.

The Engineering Exports Promotion Council expects this opportunity to double exports to around $280-300 million to New Zealand over the next five years, supported by zero-duty access, stable trade rules and closer industry collaboration under the FTA.