Airlines warn of 'stopping operations' as ATF costs surge, seek urgent government relief

MUMBAI: Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have warned the government that India’s aviation sector is under severe financial strain and could be forced to halt operations, as they sought immediate relief on soaring Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices and additional financial support.

The West Asia turmoil has pushed up oil prices, and airspace restrictions have increased airlines' operating costs, especially on long-haul routes.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for around 40 per cent of a carrier's operational expenses.

Against this backdrop, the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) has written to the civil aviation ministry, seeking steps to extend the same fuel pricing mechanism uniformly across both domestic and international operations as was done in the past with the establishment of the crack band.

With an unprecedented rise in jet fuel prices and exorbitant crack/differential between crude and ATF, the federation said the operation of airlines is being challenged in totality.

"Any ad hoc pricing (domestic vs international) and/or irrational increase in the price of ATF will result in unsurmountable losses for airlines and will lead to grounding of aircraft, resulting in cancellation of flights," the federation, which represents Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, said.

"In order to survive, sustain and continue operation, we request your urgent intervention for immediate and meaningful financial support to tide over the current situation," it said in a letter on April 26.