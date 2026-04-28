City Union Bank reports 25% rise in profit to Rs 360 crore

CHENNAI: Kumbakonam-based City Union Bank reported a net profit of Rs 360 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 288 crore during the same period in Q4, a rise of 25, driven by increase core businesses. The bank reported net interest income of Rs 786 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 600 crore in Q4FY25, registering a growth of 31%.
This is the highest net profit reported by the bank in a single quarter.
Net profit for FY2 was Rs 1326 crore, an 18% jump, compared to ₹1,124 crore in FY25. The net interest income registered a 22% rise at Rs 2,830 crore at ₹2,830 crore, net interest income registered a 22% jump.
The CUB’s total deposits rose by 23% to Rs 78,308 crore, and the cost of deposits fell to 5.70% in FY26 from 5.85% in FY25. Total advances for the financial year reached Rs 66,699 crore.
The Gross NPA percentage for FY26 was reduced to 1.91% from 3.09% in the last financial year. Net NPA percentage decreased to 0.68% in the current quarter from 1.25% in FY25. Both GNPA and NNPA have shown sequential decrease for the past eight quarters.
The bank’s board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each (200 per cent) for FY26, the payment of which will be subject to approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
The Board also approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 equity share for every 3 fully paid up equity shares held as on record date, which will be subject to approval by the shareholders.
The Kumbakonam-headquartered bank has opened 13 new Branches on Monday and as on date the bank has touched a network of 1000 branches in total.