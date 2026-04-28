City Union Bank reports 25% rise in profit to Rs 360 crore

CHENNAI: Kumbakonam-based City Union Bank reported a net profit of Rs 360 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 288 crore during the same period in Q4, a rise of 25, driven by increase core businesses. The bank reported net interest income of Rs 786 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 600 crore in Q4FY25, registering a growth of 31%.

This is the highest net profit reported by the bank in a single quarter.

Net profit for FY2 was Rs 1326 crore, an 18% jump, compared to ₹1,124 crore in FY25. The net interest income registered a 22% rise at Rs 2,830 crore at ₹2,830 crore, net interest income registered a 22% jump.

The CUB’s total deposits rose by 23% to Rs 78,308 crore, and the cost of deposits fell to 5.70% in FY26 from 5.85% in FY25. Total advances for the financial year reached Rs 66,699 crore.