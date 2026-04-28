Business

ED attaches fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore belonging to Anil Ambani's Reliance Group

The assets include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.
Anil Ambani
In this image from March 20, 2026, Anil Ambani is seen arriving at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi for questioning in connection with the alleged bank fraud case. Photo| IANS
TNIE online desk
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth Rs 3,034 crore, including a flat, a farmhouse, land parcels and shares belonging to businessman Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to sources, the attached properties belong to Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. (R-Infra) of the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG) companies.

The assets include a flat in Mumbai, a farmhouse in Khandala, a hill station in Maharashtra, some land parcels in Sanand (Ahmedabad) and 7.71 crore shares of R-Infra, among others.

The central agency issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these assets.

The total attachment of properties in the cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group now stands at Rs 19,344 crore, sources said.

The Group is being investigated by the ED on charges of bank fraud and diversion of funds.

(With inputs from PTI)

Anil Ambani

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