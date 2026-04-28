Eternal reports 346% surge in Q4 PAT, revenue surges 196%

Eternal, the parent company of foodtech giant Zomato, reported a 346% surge in overall net profits after tax (PAT) to Rs 174 crore for the quarter ending March 2026 (Q4FY26) as against Rs 39 crore profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal (Q4FY25).

Eternal’s revenue from core operations surged 196% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise to Rs 17,292 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 5,833 crore in Q4FY25.

The sharp uptick in revenues is largely attributed to strong performance of Blinkit, the company’s quick commerce business. Blinkit’s revenue from operations skyrocketed by 674% to Rs 13,232 crore in Q4FY26 as against Rs 1,709 crore in the same period a year earlier. During the reported quarter, 216 net new stores were added, taking the total count to 2,243 stores.

Revenue for the food ordering and delivery business segment grew by 33% to Rs 2,737 crore in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 2,054 crore in the same period a year ago. Eternal’s Hyperpure supplies (B2B) segment recorded a 46% y-o-y fall in revenues to Rs 978 crore in the fourth quarter while the other business segments, such as the ‘going out’ or ‘District’ segment, witnessed 20% rise in their Q4FY26 revenues to Rs 277 crore.

In an exchange filing, Eternal stated that Net order value (NOV) for food delivery business (Zomato) grew 18.8% y-o-y, inching closer to the company’s long-term expectation of over 20%. It added that the quick commerce (Blinkit) NOV growth “remains strong” at 95.4% y-o-y.

In the letter to shareholders, Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal said that 109 million Indians completed transactions worth over $10 billion through Blinkit, District, and Zomato last fiscal. “Our first annual $10 billion in net order value took 18 years. This doubling to $20 billion annual NOV will take less than two years from here. We expect to reach $1 billion of adjusted EBITDA, hopefully by FY29,” he added.

Responding to a query on the potential impact of LPG shortage in the current quarter, Goyal said that it did not have any meaningful impact on its growth or profitability so far.

“When localised supply disruptions happen - whether from LPG shortages, weather, or anything else - we typically see demand redistribute across the platform rather than it going away. The breadth of restaurant selection across cuisines, price points, and geographies means customers have alternatives within the app. Some restaurants in affected pockets did see temporary disruption, but platform-level throughput wasn’t impacted,” he said.