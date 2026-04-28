Jury in place for Elon Musk's legal battle with OpenAI

Elon Musk's courtroom showdown with Sam Altman got underway here Monday with the selection of jurors entrusted to decide whether the co-founders of OpenAI betrayed a mission to build artificial intelligence for the good of humanity, not for money.

The legal clash in a courtroom across the bay from San Francisco pits Musk, the world's richest person, against a startup he once backed and now competes with in the booming AI sector.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is a formidable rival to the chatbot Grok, made by Musk's xAI lab.

"This is a tech soap opera that all investors will be watching," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a note to investors.

"There will be a lot of dirt and slings thrown around in court between Musk and Altman and that is not a good thing for anyone involved...but Musk has made this personal."

Jurors were asked their thoughts of Musk and Altman, and whether they could put aside any bias while considering evidence at trial.

"Elon doesn't care about people, much like our president," said a US retiree being considered for the panel.

An Oakland city employee in the jury pool referred to Musk as "a jerk."

"Brilliant engineer, brilliant businessman, but many of his actions were very harmful for the country," a prospective juror who works for a climate tech company said of Musk.

In contrast, Altman's name struck potential jurors as familiar but did not evoke strong opinion.

Musk's lawsuit is part of a feud between him and OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman, but it also spotlights a debate about whether AI should ultimately serve to benefit a privileged few or society as a whole.

Court filings lay out how Altman convinced Musk to back OpenAI in 2015, acting as a co-founder for a non-profit lab whose technology "would belong to the world."

Musk pumped millions of dollars into the lab, which he subsequently left.

However, OpenAI established a commercial subsidiary, as it needed hundreds of billions of dollars for data centers to power its technology.

Microsoft has poured billions of dollars into OpenAI and its CEO Satya Nadella is among those slated to testify at the trial.