Rupee falls 24 paise to 94.39 against US dollar in early trade

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 24 paise to 94.39 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and month-end dollar demand amid a broader shift toward safe-haven assets.

Forex traders said Brent oil continued to move higher at USD 109 per barrel, keeping India's position vulnerable.

Moreover, factors such as unabated foreign capital outflows amid rising geopolitical uncertainties dented investor sentiments further.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 94.35 against the US dollar, then lost some ground and touched 94.39 against the US dollar in initial trade, registering a fall of 24 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 94.15 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 98.49.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.99 per cent at USD 109.30 per barrel in futures trade.