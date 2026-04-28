Salary expectations outpace reality for freshers

Unstop’s Talent Report 2026 finds a widening gap between salary expectations and outcomes among fresh graduates, with 73% of undergraduate students expecting annual salaries above Rs 5 lakh, but only 40% securing such offers, even as nearly 88% of companies report active hiring.

The report, based on insights from over 37,000 students and 500 HR leaders. While companies continue to hire, a large proportion of students remain without jobs.

According to the findings, 87.8% of HR leaders are actively hiring and 90% are maintaining or increasing hiring budgets. However, 85% of engineering students, 84% of undergraduate students and 74% of MBA students are still unplaced. Among undergraduates, 17% have also faced offer disruptions, including delays and rescinded offers.

The report also points to a shift in salary patterns. Around 30% of MBA graduates earn below Rs 10 lakh, while 39% of engineering graduates earn below Rs 7 lakh, indicating a narrowing gap in pay across degrees. At the same time, students appear to be adjusting their expectations, with over 90% saying they are open to lower compensation if it offers better learning opportunities and long-term growth. In addition, 82% of B-school students prioritise in-hand salary over perks.

Technology is playing an increasing role in how students look for jobs. Between 80% and 86% of students reported using GenAI tools for job applications and interview preparation. On the employer side, 57% of recruiters use AI for screening and profile matching, while 55% use AI-driven interviews.