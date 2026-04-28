Stock markets open lower amid surging oil prices, foreign fund outflows

MUMBAI: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in opening trade on Tuesday as surging oil prices and foreign fund outflows unnerved investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 208.84 points to 77,094.79 in opening trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 42.8 points to 24,049.90.

From the 30-Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Eternal, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.99 per cent higher at USD 109.3 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,151.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Elevated crude oil prices continue to be a key concern, with Brent trading in the USD 106â110 per barrel range, adding to inflationary pressures and weighing on sentiment.

On the domestic front, foreign investor flows remain under pressure, reflecting global risk aversion, while domestic institutional investors continue to provide some support," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.