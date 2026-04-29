Indian Bank reports profit of Rs 3,103 in Q4

CHENNAI: The Indian Bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,103 crore in Q4FY26 compared to Rs 2,956 crore during the same period in FY25, driven by growth in retail and MSME businesses and interest income.

The Chennai-based public sector bank’s retail business grew 18.72% to 1,41,396 crore, whereas MSME rose by 16.39% to Rs 1,09,580 crore. Its net interest income rose by 11.07% year-on-year to Rs 7,109 crore, for the complete financial year, the income was reported at Rs 26,915 crore.

In terms of total advances for FY26, corporate loans stood at 34%, retail 23%, agriculture 25%, and MSME 18%.

The bank’s deposits grew 12.29% YoY to Rs 8.28 lakh crore and advances 13.43% to Rs 6.67 lakh crore.

Slippage Ratio reduced by 13 bps to 0.96% in Mar’26 from 1.09% in March 2025. Cost to Income Ratio reduced by 191 bps to 44.99% in March 2026 from 46.90% in December 2025 Business of ₹2,72,302 Cr has been generated through Digital Channels in FY26.

A total of 153 Digital Journeys, Utilities and Processes have been launched so far. The Bank has 6001 domestic branches (including three DBUs), out of which 2011 are rural, 1605 are semi-urban, 1195 are urban & 1190 are in metro category.

The Bank has three overseas branches & one IBU (Gift City Branch). The number of mobile banking users has grown by 22% YoY, reaching 2.36 crore users