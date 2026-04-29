India's gold jewellery demand falls 19% in Q1 2026: World Gold Council

India's gold jewellery consumption fell sharply by 19% year-on-year to 66.1 tonnes in the first quarter of 2026 due to high domestic gold prices that were 81% higher compared to the same period last year, according to the World Gold Council's Gold Demand Trends report for Q1 2026. In value terms, jewellery demand hit a first-quarter record of $10 billion, underscoring a market that is buying less but spending more.

The volume decline reflects a broad shift in purchasing behaviour. Mass-market consumers cut back on purchases or switched to lighter-weight, lower-carat, and studded jewellery to offset the price impact, while high-income buyers continued purchasing heavier pieces regardless of price. Exchange of old jewellery for new remained a dominant feature of the market during the quarter. Gold-backed borrowing also saw a dramatic rise — outstanding retail bank loans secured against gold jewellery stood at INR 4.3 trillion at end-February, up 124% year-on-year, pointing to gold's deepening role as financial collateral in Indian households.

Where jewellery faltered, investment stepped in. Bar and coin demand in India jumped 34% year-on-year to 62.3 tonnes — the highest first quarter since 2013 — nearly matching jewellery consumption in tonnage terms. This is a significant structural shift in a market where jewellery has historically been a multiple of investment demand. Gold ETF inflows also continued through the quarter, supported by dip-buying as prices corrected in February and March. The WGC noted that some buyers who would ordinarily have purchased jewellery switched to bars and coins, which carry lower premiums.