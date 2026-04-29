SBI calls for structural measures to manage rupee depreciation, inflation risks and BoP deficit

India needs a comprehensive and structural policy response to manage rising risks from rupee depreciation, imported inflation and a widening balance of payments (BoP) deficit, according to a report by the State Bank of India.

The report highlighted that the key concern at present is the "second-round effect" of external shocks, particularly through the exchange rate channel. It noted that depreciation in the rupee leads to higher imported inflation, while continued capital outflows further put pressure on the currency.

It stated, "The current Rupee depreciation is not in line with India's macro fundamentals! It is therefore imperative to control the second-round effects... hence ensuring that inflationary expectations does not get de anchored..we need a structural solution to India's BOP deficit".

Second-round effects refer to the indirect impact of an initial economic shock spreading through the wider economy. In this context, a depreciation of the rupee increases the cost of imports like oil and raw materials (first-round effect). Over time, businesses pass on these higher costs to consumers, leading to a broader rise in prices and inflation (second-round effect). This can also push up inflation expectations, making it harder for policymakers to control price stability.