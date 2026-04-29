Sensex jumps 600 points as earnings boost buying despite oil headwinds

According to him, the core driver of today’s strength remained earnings. "Strong results from key companies reinforced confidence in underlying domestic demand and balance sheet resilience. This fundamental support, combined with easing geopolitical concerns, helped markets shift focus away from macro stress toward corporate performance," Hariprasad added.

Global cues remained a source of concern, particularly the sustained rise in crude oil prices, which hovered above the $110 per barrel mark. Elevated energy prices have intensified inflationary worries and raised concerns about the impact on India’s current account and fiscal position. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, along with supply disruptions in key energy corridors, have added to uncertainty, keeping volatility elevated across global markets.

"Signs of potential de-escalation in geopolitical tensions helped stabilise crude oil expectations, which is critical for India’s macro outlook. This, along with short covering across sectors like auto and IT, accelerated the upward move during the session," Hariprasad says.

The currency market reflected these pressures, with the Indian rupee remaining under strain amid rising oil import costs and persistent foreign fund outflows. While domestic institutional investors continued to provide some cushion through steady inflows, foreign portfolio investors remained cautious, limiting the scope for a sharper rally. This tug-of-war between domestic liquidity support and external headwinds defined the overall tone of the session.

Sectorally, sentiment was supported by expectations that corporate earnings momentum could offset some of the macroeconomic challenges. However, concerns persist that sustained high input costs, particularly energy and commodity prices, could compress margins in the coming quarters. This has led to a more measured outlook among market participants, who are balancing near-term earnings optimism with longer-term risks.

"Wednesday's session reflected a degree of underlying resilience, though the sustainability of the recovery trajectory remains closely tied to evolving macroeconomic and domestic cues," says R Ponmudi, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI - registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

"From an investor standpoint, conviction continues to be tentative. The ongoing Middle East conflict—now nearing the two-month mark without a clear resolution—has entrenched geopolitical risk in market pricing, ensuring that sentiment remains highly reactive to headlines and prone to bouts of volatility," he said.

However, on the domestic front, the backdrop remains challenging. Elevated energy import costs, a steadily weakening rupee, and persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows are collectively weighing on risk appetite. In addition, sector-specific pressures linked to the prolonged geopolitical environment are acting as incremental drags, reinforcing a cautious undertone among market participants, Ponmudi cautioned.

Volatility trends on Wednesday further validated the recovery. India VIX continued to ease, indicating a moderation in near-term risk perception. The cooling of volatility suggests that the recent fear premium is gradually unwinding, allowing markets to stabilise and absorb positive triggers more effectively, he .

Looking ahead, the market is expected to remain range-bound with intermittent bouts of volatility. While earnings visibility and domestic liquidity are likely to provide a floor to valuations, elevated crude prices, geopolitical developments and global monetary policy signals will continue to influence investor sentiment. Wednesday’s rebound, therefore, appears to be driven more by tactical buying and earnings support rather than a decisive shift in the broader risk environment.