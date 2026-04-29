Shipping Corporation explores Middle East routes as Hormuz tensions disrupt cargo movement

The Shipping Corporation of India is working on starting services in the Middle East amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, said Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Wednesday. Cargo movement has been impacted in the Strait of Hormuz due to the conflict in the region. Mangal said discussions are underway with Iranian authorities to move its vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said a meeting was held on April 28 with officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT). According to him, the current status of operations across various sectors was reviewed in the meeting, and issues that had arisen were discussed. Moreover, officials also deliberated measures to sustain production, supply, and operational mechanisms.

“Particular emphasis was also placed on accelerating processes within the shipping and waterways sectors,” he said.

So far, 10 India-flagged vessels have crossed the Strait safely, while around 14 Indian vessels are still stranded in the Persian Gulf.

On the United Arab Emirates’ exit from the OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) group and how it would benefit India, the government said it is too early to comment. “It is too early to comment on this right now,” said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the petroleum ministry.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced its exit from OPEC, effective May 1, 2026. OPEC coordinates oil output among leading energy-producing nations. The UAE joined the group in 1967, seven years after the organization was founded.

Sharma also mentioned that retail outlets are operating normally and sufficient stock is available. Crude inventories are also adequate.

“Refineries are operating at their maximum capacity. The sale of 8,900 tons of propylene and 950 tons of butyl acrylate has been carried out by refineries in Mumbai, Kochi, Vizag, Chennai, Mathura, and Gujarat. Enforcement action has also continued...” she added.