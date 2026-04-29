UAE exit from OPEC unlikely to cut oil prices immediately, may raise volatility: Report

The United Arab Emirates’ decision to exit OPEC and the broader OPEC+ alliance is unlikely to trigger an immediate drop in oil prices, but it could inject fresh uncertainty into markets and erode the long-term price stability traditionally associated with the cartel, according to a report by ASK Wealth Advisors.

The report cautioned that the near-term direction of oil prices remains difficult to predict, urging investors not to draw simplistic conclusions. In a market already influenced by post-Hormuz supply disruptions, elevated geopolitical tensions, and ongoing shipping vulnerabilities, the announcement alone may not push prices lower.

Instead, the UAE’s departure could heighten uncertainty in the short run. Analysts noted that reduced coordination among major producers may lift the risk premium on crude, particularly at a time when global spare capacity is already constrained due to supply disruptions linked to tensions involving Strait of Hormuz and regional conflict dynamics.

Over the medium term, however, the report suggested that the move could dilute the so-called “cartel premium” embedded in oil prices. Rather than a steady decline, prices may begin to trade within a wider and more volatile range, with diminished confidence in price floors.

Importantly, the UAE is not expected to aggressively flood the market with additional supply. Doing so could undermine long-term customer relationships and destabilize markets. Instead, production is likely to rise gradually toward its expanded capacity.

The shift also raises questions about the cohesion of OPEC+ without one of its key members. Saudi Arabia may face increased pressure to shoulder a larger share of output cuts to maintain balance in the market.

According to the report, this development could lead to a persistent discount being applied to future OPEC agreements, as market participants reassess the credibility and effectiveness of coordinated supply management.