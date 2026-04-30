Adani Enterprises posts Rs 221 crore loss; Adani Ports profit grows

MUMBAI: Adani Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 220.7 crore for the quarter ending March 2026 (Q4FY26), compared to a net profit of Rs 3,845 crore in the same quarter last year, which had included an exceptional gain from a stake sale in AWL Agri Business.

The company said profit in the reported quarter was impacted by depreciation on newly commissioned assets at Navi Mumbai and its copper plant. Revenue from operations rose 20.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 32,439.3 crore.

For the full financial year 2025-26, the company reported a 3 per cent rise in total income to Rs 1.02 lakh crore, while profit after tax increased 31 per cent to Rs 9,339 crore, supported by exceptional gains.

“Adani Enterprises has delivered yet another year of disciplined execution, stable EBITDA and continued momentum across our core infrastructure and incubation platforms,” said Gautam Adani.

“What is particularly encouraging is that majority of the EBITDA is now led by our core infrastructure incubating businesses and stable mining services, reflecting the maturity and scale of our operating portfolio. FY26 has also been a year of decisive progress in building and making ready some of the large infraassets of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Guwahati Airport and the Ganga Expressway,” he added.

The company said its infrastructure and utility portfolio contributes about 80 per cent of total EBITDA, with the remaining 20 per cent from mining, metals and other businesses.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 10.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,329 crore in Q4FY26. Revenue grew 26.5 per cent to Rs 10,737 crore.

The company projected FY27 revenue in the range of Rs 43,000-45,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,000-26,000 crore, with capital expenditure estimated at Rs 12,000-14,000 crore.