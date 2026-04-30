Mphasis profit rises 14% in Q4 as AI-led deals drive growth

IT services firm Mphasis reported a 14% year-on-year rise in net profit for the March quarter, supported by strong deal wins led by artificial intelligence.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 509.6 crore for Q4FY26, compared with Rs 446.5 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 14.4% year-on-year and 6% sequentially to Rs 4,242.7 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 2.5% sequentially and 7.1% year-on-year.

For the full year, revenue grew 11.6% to Rs 15,879.6 crore, while net profit rose to Rs 1,862.6 crore from Rs 1,702.1 crore in FY25.

The company reported total contract value wins of $2.1 billion in FY26, up 68% year-on-year, with nearly 60% of these deals being AI-led. In the March quarter alone, it signed deals worth $407 million, of which 64% were driven by AI.

“The value of true AI lies not in isolated use cases, but in systematically embedding intelligence at scale across applications, processes, and decision flows. This shift is enabling enterprises to re-architect themselves around what we describe as agentic AI, systems that are not only predictive, but capable of driving decisions and actions in a governed, autonomous manner,” Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Nitin Rakesh said during the quarterly earnings call.

He added that the company is seeing a shift among enterprises from experimentation to large-scale deployment of AI initiatives.

Operating margin for the quarter stood at 15.4%, expanding 20 basis points sequentially and 10 basis points year-on-year. For the full year, operating margin remained flat at 15.3%.