Rs 686 crore tax refund lifts Federal Bank Q4 net profit 22 pc to Rs 1,259 crore

MUMBAI: Kochi-headquartered mid-sized private sector lender Federal Bank has reported a muted set of earning numbers in the March quarter with net income from core operations coming in only around 34% of the total reported Rs 1,259 crore, as against Rs 1,030 crore booked in the year-ago quarter as the remaining Rs 686.31 crore is accounted for a tax refund.

Despite this, the bank management led by chief executive KVS Manian claimed during the earnings call Wednesday this is the highest-ever quarterly net profit for the bank and the same would have been the highest ever even without this 66% one-off boost.

The sixth largest bank had a whopping Rs 686.31 crore refund from the income tax department during the quarter. This refund was for the assessment years 2011-12, 2012-13, and 2013-14.

Together with the tax refund, profit grew 22% on-year, partly aided by higher core income that soared 56% on the back of cost reduction. Barring these two core metrics the bank had a muted set of numbers.

Net interest income rose 56% to Rs 3,173 crore in spite of muted lending that grew only 6% but that was taken care of by a massive 62 bps jump in net interest margin, which printed in at 3.74% in the reporting quarter from 3.12% in the year ago period and 65 bps reduction in cost of funds.