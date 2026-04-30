Rupee plumbs record low of 95.34, closes at 95.91 as crude tops $126/barrel

The rupee had its worst day on Thursday, plumbing a new lifetime low of 95.34, as investors were roiled by Brent crude crossing the $126-a-barrel mark, which also led to a bloodbath in the equities market that plunged 1.6% intraday, as the West Asia crisis deepened with stalled ceasefire talks. At $126 a barrel, crude is trading at the peak it reached in March 2022 when the Russia-Ukraine war began. The rupee closed the day at a new lifetime low of 85.91 per dollar.

The new low is significant as the many measures the Reserve Bank unveiled to contain high volatility in the forex market have not paid off. In March alone, the RBI had sold more than $40 billion to defend the rupee, but without much success.

The US Fed leaving rates unchanged amid strong inflation pressure triggered by high crude prices also led to the rupee’s pain. Since the Iran war began, the rupee has lost more than 4.4% and nearly 6% so far in 2026. The unit closed fiscal 2026 with a deeper 9.9% cut, which came on the back of another 4.5% loss in the previous fiscal.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.01 against the dollar, then lost 46 paise to touch a record intraday low of 95.34, then recovered to trade at 95.25. The unit had closed at its worst closing low of 84.85 on Wednesday.