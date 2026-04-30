Tata Power, Keppel to deploy large-scale CaaS at IT park in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tata Power Trading Company Ltd (TPTCL) on Thursday announced its partnership with Infopark Properties Ltd (IPL), a unit of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL), to deploy a large-scale cooling-as-a-solution at Intellion Park in Chennai.

Intellion Park, which was previously called Ramanujan IT Park in the Taramani area of Chennai, spans 25.27 acres and houses some of the largest IT companies in the world. The IT Park was constructed in 2011.

With a total installed capacity of 12,100 TR (tonnes of refrigeration), the project is scheduled to go live in October 2026 under a 15-year contract. Engineered with high-efficiency equipment, intelligent controls, and optimised lifecycle operations, the solution is expected to reduce the facility’s overall energy consumption by 20%.

At the core of the solution is an AI and ML-driven Operations Nerve Centre (ONC), patented by Keppel Ltd, which enables real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and dynamic performance optimisation to enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across the facility.

Intellion Park sources green power from Tata Power, and the addition of CaaS further strengthens its integrated, low-carbon energy ecosystem. Over time, the partnership is expected to extend to the broader heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, including the low-side air-handling systems, unlocking additional efficiency gains, improving occupant comfort, and enabling a more holistic approach to energy optimisation.