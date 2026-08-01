Despite price hikes, car sales grew 33% in July 2026

Car sales are likely to have grown by a whopping 33% in July 2026 to nearly 4.7 lakh units, despite a sharp rise in fuel prices and multiple price hikes initiated by automakers in the backdrop of geopolitical tensions in West Asia which have disrupted the supply chain and led to an increase in raw material costs.

India’s auto industry has been in a strong bull phase since the reduction of the GST rate in late September 2025. Income tax benefit and repo rate cut have further lifted sentiments, said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).

While Banerjee accepts that fuel and car price hikes do have an impact on demand, especially in the price-sensitive entry-level segment, much of this has been offset by the growing acceptance of CNG-powered vehicles. For Maruti, CNG vehicle sales grew by 50% year-on-year last month.