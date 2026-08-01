GST collections up by 15.4 per cent to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, on higher import buoyancy

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose by 15.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.11 lakh crore in July, primarily due to robust import-related revenues even as domestic collections grew at a slower pace.

This is the third time in the current financial year that the collection surpassed the Rs 2 lakh crore mark, and the growth is at a 14-month high at 15.4 per cent.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday, the gross domestic GST revenue has gone up by 10.1 per cent to Rs 1.45 lakh crore, while GST collected on imports surged by 28.8 per cent to Rs 66,511 crore.

“The defining feature is the 28.8 per cent surge in import GST, consistent with total imports expanding 26.85 per cent in June and amplified by rupee depreciation, which increased the taxable rupee value of imported energy, commodities and industrial inputs,” said Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

After accounting for refunds, net GST collections stood at Rs 1.81 lakh crore in July, up 15.8 per cent from a year ago. Refunds rose 13.1 per cent to Rs 29,968 crore, indicating continued support for exporters and businesses claiming input tax credits.