Analysts see RBI holding rates despite inflation, monsoon woes

More importantly from macro front, monsoons have recovered with July surplus reducing the overall nationwide shortfall to 13% now, he said, adding reservoir levels are equal to normal (though less than last year level), kharif sowing is only 4.7% lower than the 2025 levels indicating better harvest.

Icra Ratings chief economist Aditi Nayar also expects a hold on the rates and policy stance.

“So far, there is no evidence of generalization of inflationary pressures, suggesting a likely status quo on August 5. Greater clarity is also needed on monsoons turnout,” Nayar told TNIE. But warned that “there could be a back-ended rate hike in the second half of the fiscal” if key numbers indicate more risks.

However, Madhavi Arora, the chief economist at brokerage Emkay Global, expects a 25 bps rate cut, arguing the consensus status quo view appears to emanate from the June policy guidance rather than the present macro realities.

“We believe there are enough reasons for the MPC to deviate from the previous guidance and deliver a 25 bps repo cut this time, and be more open-ended in its further guidance for further easing ahead,” Arora told TNIE.

Foreign brokerages Nuvama and Goldman Sachs both have hold views as domestic growth remains stronger than expected and inflation has eased from recent peaks, but acknowledge that there are persistent risks stemming from global commodity markets, geopolitical tension and weather-related disruptions warrant a cautious approach.

Santanu Sengupta and Arjun Varma of Goldman Sachs also expect the central bank to leave the rates unchanged and retains the neutral stance. Although it expects RBI to modestly revise its inflation forecast lower because crude is now below the June policy assumptions, it believes policymakers will continue to emphasise caution because of geopolitical tensions and weather-related risks.

They also expect RBI to keep its growth projections unchanged or revise them marginally higher following stronger-than-expected incoming economic data. They further expect food inflation to remain the principal source of uncertainty despite relatively subdued core inflation.

Nuvama batting for status-quo argues that the RBI is likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach as inflation uncertainties persist and it expects policymakers to carefully evaluate supply-side pressures before making any policy adjustment.

Mandar Pitale of SBM Bank India also expects a pause on the rates, saying, “though the present growth-inflation dynamics is pointing towards risks to growth with a manageable inflation trajectory in the immediate future, MPC may not considering a rate hike in a hurry but may sound cautious given higher global oil prices and poor monsoon, both of which if remain elevated will lead to hike in the second half.