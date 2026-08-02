Profit booking in AI stocks lifts Indian market, shifts FII focus

In what appears to be a tailwind for the domestic equity market, the recent correction and heightened volatility in AI- and semiconductor-driven markets such as the US, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan are prompting global investors to reassess steep valuations and rotate capital towards relatively better-valued markets like India.

After being severely underperforming for the majority of the last 22 months, India’s equity benchmarks, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, outperformed tech-heavy global indices by gaining about 2 per cent in July.

After months of heavy selling, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also turned net buyers in July with a cumulative purchase worth Rs 20199 crores, aided by moderating valuations, an improving corporate earnings outlook and stable currency.

Analysts believe the pullback in global technology stocks is more of a profit-booking phase than the end of the AI rally, but it has nevertheless reduced the intensity of FII selling in India, with investors increasingly favouring sectors such as financials, healthcare, industrials and IT services that offer stronger earnings visibility and a more attractive risk-reward profile.

Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, said that uncertainties in other Asian markets such as Taiwan and South Korea have prompted a reallocation of foreign capital towards relatively stronger emerging markets like India.

“The return of FII flows is a positive signal for market sentiment and liquidity, and can support equity markets in the near term. However, over the longer term, sustained market performance will continue to depend on corporate earnings and economic fundamentals rather than capital flows alone,” added Azeez.