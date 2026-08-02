Why your children cannot be your retirement plan

In traditional Indian society, children — especially sons — were expected to be the primary "retirement plan" for parents. This worked in the era of joint families, where multiple generations lived together, incomes were pooled, and caregiving was shared. Today, this model is becoming increasingly difficult and unreliable for most middle-class families.
Here’s why:
1. Nuclear Families and Geographic Separation
Urbanisation, better job opportunities, and education have led to the breakdown of the joint family system. Children often move to other cities or abroad for work. Many elderly now live alone or only with their spouse.
Even when children want to help, providing daily care, emotional support, or quick financial help becomes logistically hard when they live far away.
2. Smaller Families = Fewer People to Share the Responsibility
India’s Total Fertility Rate has fallen to around 2.0. Families are smaller — many couples now have one or two children instead of four or five.
With fewer children, the financial and caregiving load on each child increases significantly.
3. The "Sandwich Generation" Squeeze
Today’s middle-aged adults (roughly 35–55) are often financially supporting both their ageing parents and their own children’s education, weddings, and housing. This is called the sandwich generation.
They face:
High EMIs on home loans and car loans
Rising cost of their own children’s education (especially if abroad)
Their own retirement savings goals
Medical expenses
In many middle-class households earning ₹1–1.5 lakh per month, after basic expenses and EMIs, there is very little left to support parents without compromising their own future.
4. Longer Lifespans + Skyrocketing Healthcare Costs
People are living much longer (retirement can now last 30= years). At the same time:
Medical inflation in India is 12–14% per year.
A single major illness or surgery can cost several lakhs.
One child’s salary often cannot sustainably cover high medical costs for two parents over many years while also managing their own family’s needs.
5. Changing Social and Economic Realities
Rising individualism: Younger generations are more focused on their careers, lifestyle, and their own children’s future.
Dual-income households: Both husband and wife work, leaving less time for caregiving.
Economic pressure on youth: Many young professionals carry student loans, face job instability (especially in the gig economy), or have high aspirations.
While most children still want to support their parents, many simply cannot do so adequately without significant personal sacrifice.
6. Legal Protection Exists but Is Not Reliable
The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 legally obliges children to maintain their parents. Tribunals can order maintenance or even eviction of neglectful children from parental property.
However, enforcement is weak in many cases, proceedings can be slow and emotionally draining, and many parents avoid going to court due to social stigma or fear of worsening family relations.
The Bottom Line
Relying on children as a retirement plan was already uncertain — now it has become mathematically and socially difficult for a large section of the population due to smaller families, higher costs, longer lifespans, and dispersed living arrangements.
This is why the government strongly pushes for self-funded retirement through:
National Pension System (NPS)
Mutual fund SIPs
EPF + PPF
Health insurance
Many parents who invested early in these instruments now enjoy dignity and independence in old age, while also reducing the financial burden on their children.
Children can (and often do) provide love, emotional support, and some financial help. But expecting them to be your complete retirement plan is increasingly unrealistic in modern India. The most reliable plan is the one you build yourself.