Why your children cannot be your retirement plan

In traditional Indian society, children — especially sons — were expected to be the primary "retirement plan" for parents. This worked in the era of joint families, where multiple generations lived together, incomes were pooled, and caregiving was shared. Today, this model is becoming increasingly difficult and unreliable for most middle-class families.

Here’s why:

1. Nuclear Families and Geographic Separation

Urbanisation, better job opportunities, and education have led to the breakdown of the joint family system. Children often move to other cities or abroad for work. Many elderly now live alone or only with their spouse.

Even when children want to help, providing daily care, emotional support, or quick financial help becomes logistically hard when they live far away.

2. Smaller Families = Fewer People to Share the Responsibility

India’s Total Fertility Rate has fallen to around 2.0. Families are smaller — many couples now have one or two children instead of four or five.

With fewer children, the financial and caregiving load on each child increases significantly.

3. The "Sandwich Generation" Squeeze

Today’s middle-aged adults (roughly 35–55) are often financially supporting both their ageing parents and their own children’s education, weddings, and housing. This is called the sandwich generation.

They face:

High EMIs on home loans and car loans

Rising cost of their own children’s education (especially if abroad)

Their own retirement savings goals

Medical expenses

In many middle-class households earning ₹1–1.5 lakh per month, after basic expenses and EMIs, there is very little left to support parents without compromising their own future.

4. Longer Lifespans + Skyrocketing Healthcare Costs

People are living much longer (retirement can now last 30= years). At the same time: