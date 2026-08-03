Govt plans 6.5% LIC stake sale, eyes Rs 31,000 crore

NEW DELHI: In what could be one of the biggest disinvestment exercises in recent years, the government is set to sell up to 6.5% stake in state-owned insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 382 a share, a discount of about 10.7% to Monday's closing price of Rs 428.

At the floor price, the government could raise more than Rs 31,000 crore, making it one of the country's largest share sales.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) on Monday said, "The government offers to disinvest 2.5% equity with an additional 4% as a greenshoe option. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 382 per share. This will help achieve minimum public shareholding (MPS) milestones ahead of schedule."

The OFS will open for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors can bid on Wednesday. The Centre currently holds 96.5% in LIC and, if the entire greenshoe option is exercised, its stake will fall to 90%.

The government has also earmarked 50 lakh shares for eligible LIC employees under a separate employee reservation. Eligible employees can apply for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh.