Manufacturing activity falls to near 5-year low in July as sales, hiring slow

The manufacturing sector activity slowed to a five year low in July, with the PMI slipping to 53.5 – its lowest level since August 2021, as sales, input purchases and hiring slowed despite resilient export demand.

According the HSBC India’s manufacturing PMI, across the private sector manufacturing segment hiring weakened for the third straight month in July.

The private sector manufacturing activity expanded at its slowest pace in nearly five years in July as total sales, input purchasing and job creation slowed amid renewed tensions in West Asia, HSBC said on Monday.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which tracks monthly changes in manufacturing activity, fell to 53.5 in July from 54.2 in June. The July reading is also the lowest since August 2021, when it was 52.3.

"The suppliers’ delivery times index rose in July, an encouraging sign that supply chain delays are continuing to unwind. However, renewed tensions in the Middle East have raised fresh doubts about how durable these improvements will be. In response, manufacturers appear to be rebuilding buffers: inventories of both inputs and finished goods increased alongside a rise in purchasing volumes, suggesting firms are securing supply and limiting exposure to potential disruption," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC India.