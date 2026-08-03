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New Closing Auction Session leads to huge difference in Sensex and Nifty closing 

The new CAS replaces the earlier Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)-based closing mechanism for F&O-eligible stocks. It has been specifically designed to prevent end-of-day price manipulation.
New Closing Auction Session leads to huge difference in Sensex and Nifty closing 
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Express News Service
Updated on
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In a confusing sight for many traders, India’s benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – closed the Monday session with a big difference in their gains. While the BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to end at 78,639.03, the Nifty 50 jumped 1.6% to close at 24,774.30. 

Industry experts attributed the difference to the fact that stock exchanges introduced a new way of deciding the official closing price of stocks that have futures and options (F&O) contracts. It is the direct result of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) introduced on August 3, 2026.

The new CAS replaces the earlier Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)-based closing mechanism for F&O-eligible stocks. It has been specifically designed to prevent end-of-day price manipulation.

Under the new CAS system, normal trading in F&O stocks ends at 3:15 pm. Instead of averaging prices over the last 30 minutes, the exchange collects all buy and sell orders into a blind auction.  A single closing price is determined where the maximum possible quantity can be matched. 

Between 3:28 PM and 3:30 PM, the exchange randomly decides the exact second when order collection stops. This prevents last-second spoofing or large institutional order manipulation. 

The auction begins with reference to the 3:00 PM–3:15 PM VWAP. Further, orders outside the permitted ±3% price band are automatically rejected.

The Nifty50 consists entirely of F&O-eligible stocks. Since all these stocks shifted to the new CAS pricing mechanism simultaneously, the index reflected the new auction-based closing prices. This created temporary differences in index behaviour and unusual closing prints during Monday’s transition. These differences are expected during the initial implementation period.

BSE Sensex
NSE Nifty50
Indian stock markets