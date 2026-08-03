New Closing Auction Session leads to huge difference in Sensex and Nifty closing 

In a confusing sight for many traders, India’s benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – closed the Monday session with a big difference in their gains. While the BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to end at 78,639.03, the Nifty 50 jumped 1.6% to close at 24,774.30.

Industry experts attributed the difference to the fact that stock exchanges introduced a new way of deciding the official closing price of stocks that have futures and options (F&O) contracts. It is the direct result of the new Closing Auction Session (CAS) introduced on August 3, 2026.

The new CAS replaces the earlier Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)-based closing mechanism for F&O-eligible stocks. It has been specifically designed to prevent end-of-day price manipulation.