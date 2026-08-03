Sarvam secures $75 million from Nvidia, investors in latest funding tranche

Sarvam, the Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup, is set to raise about $75 million from Nvidia, US venture capital firm Glade Brook Capital, private equity investor Gaja Capital and IndiGo Ventures as part of its ongoing Series B funding round. The investment forms part of a larger $300-310 million round that values the company at about $1.5 billion.



The latest tranche follows the first close of Sarvam’s Series B announced in June, when the company raised $234 million. That round was led by HCLTech and Bessemer Venture Partners, with existing investors Khosla Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participating. The company had said it intended to complete a $300 million round.



Earlier reports had indicated that Nvidia, Glade Brook and other strategic investors were expected to participate in the remaining portion of the financing after HCLTech committed about $150 million and Bessemer Venture Partners about $50 million. Discussions around the broader funding round began earlier this year, with the expected size increasing from an initial target of $250 million.



Sarvam was founded in 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar and develops foundation models, AI infrastructure and enterprise AI products. The company has positioned itself as a full-stack AI platform serving enterprises, developers and government customers, with a focus on models designed for Indian languages and use cases.



When announcing the first close of the Series B, Sarvam said the capital would support research on its next generation of frontier models, including agentic, coding and cybersecurity applications, while expanding access to computing infrastructure and enterprise deployments.



The funding comes as investment in Indian AI companies has accelerated amid government efforts to develop domestic AI capabilities. Sarvam has emerged as one of the leading beneficiaries of the IndiaAI Mission and has secured access to subsidised Nvidia H100 graphics processing units through Yotta Data Services to support model training and deployment.