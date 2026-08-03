Sundaram Finance posts Rs 636 crore consolidated net profit in Q1

The assets under management in the business stood at Rs. 90,089 crore as on 30th June 2026 as against Rs. 80,501 crore as on June 30, 2025.

The group companies --The Royal Sundaram reported a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs 1,380 crore as compared to Rs 1,289 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 7%. The company reported a profit after tax of Rs. 135 crore for Q1FY27 as against an operational profit of Rs 127 crores in Q1FY26.

While, Sundaram Home Finance disbursements grew by 10% to Rs. 1,643 crores in Q1FY27. The profit for Q1FY27 was Rs. 85 crores, as against Rs. 62 crores in Q1FY26. Gross stage 3 assets as on 30th June 2026 stood at 1.42% as against 1.63% as on 30th June 2025. Net stage 3 assets as on 30th June, 2026 closed at 0.69% as against 0.96% as on 30th June 2025. The gross and net NPA, as per RBI’s asset classification norms, are 1.50% and 0.75% respectively as against 1.94% and 1.20% as of 30th June 2025.