Willie Walsh takes charge as IndiGo’s CEO

Willie Walsh has assumed charge as IndiGo’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The carrier announced his appointment in March 2026, following the sudden departure of Pieter Elbers.

The airline’s promoter and managing director, Rahul Bhatia, had taken interim charge of the company’s management. Walsh (popularly known as Willie) was the Director General of IATA (International Air Transport Association) before joining IndiGo.

His new journey starts days after India’s largest airline announced it will discontinue wide-body operations effective 25 October 2026 due to the challenging operating environment triggered by the ongoing geopolitical tension. The development comes as airlines in India continue to bleed losses due to higher jet fuel prices, airspace closures, and adverse foreign exchange movements.

“His extensive global experience in the aviation industry, combined with his operational and strategic expertise, will be instrumental as IndiGo accelerates its international expansion strategy,” said Bhatia. After cornering two-third of the domestic market, IndiGo has set its eye to become a major player in the international market.

“I am confident that under his leadership, IndiGo will further strengthen its standing on the global aviation stage and increasingly contribute to continued development of the Indian aviation sector,” added Bhatia.

Commenting on taking charge, Willie Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, said, " With India becoming one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, the opportunities ahead for IndiGo are immense. There could not be a more exciting and opportune time for me to join IndiGo than now.”

Walsh’s career highlights commenced from his role as a pilot at Aer Lingus to working his way up the ranks to become the CEO of the airline in 2001. He has held leadership positions at several respected aviation organisations including CEO of British Airways (2005–2011); CEO of International Airlines Group (2011–2020); and most recently serving as Director General of IATA.

As CEO, Walsh will lead the airline’s overall management and strategic direction, with a focus on accelerating its global growth trajectory, driving operational excellence, strengthening network and commercial strategy, and further enhancing customer experience.