Air India appoints former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO & MD

Tata Group-run Air India has appointed former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Gebremariam succeeds Campbell Wilson, who earlier announced his resignation before completing his five-year term amid mounting losses and operational challenges.

Wilson joined Air India in September 2022 following the airline’s privatisation. Air India said details regarding Gebremariam’s exact onboarding timeline and transition schedule will be shared in due course.

The appointment comes after the Air India Board conducted a comprehensive search to identify the next leader, under the oversight of a dedicated Board committee. The committee rigorously evaluated both internal and accomplished external candidates from across the world. It was earlier expected that a company insider would become the next CEO of the airline.

According to a statement by Air India, Gebremariam is widely recognised as one of the most successful aviation chief executives. During his decade-plus tenure as CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group, he spearheaded a multi-billion-dollar expansion, transforming a regional carrier into Africa’s largest, most profitable, and decorated airline group—growing revenue by more than fourfold and fleet size nearly threefold.

His unique strength lies in managing complex operational landscapes, driving cultural transformation, building competitive global hubs, and developing world-class MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) and aviation training infrastructure, added the airline.

The appointment of Gebremariam comes at a time when Air India is bleeding with losses. Hit by a steep rise in ATF prices and airspace closures, the private airline reported a net loss of Rs 22,238 crore last fiscal, more than double the Rs 10,859 crore loss suffered in FY25, according to the Tata Sons Annual Report for FY26. The airline has also come under high scrutiny following a crash in Ahmadabad last year that killed ⁠260 people.