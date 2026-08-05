Yes Bank ex-MD Rana Kapoor, Suraksha ARC promoter Valia under investigation in Rs 600 crore loan assignment

NEW DELHI: Former Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor and Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd promoter-director Sudhir Valia are under investigation over the assignment of a Rs 600 crore bank loan to Suraksha ARC-11 Trust.

The investigation started on the basis of allegations that the loan was transferred in 2017 despite not being classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).

Kapoor is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in a separate case linked to alleged financial irregularities involving industrialist Anil Ambani and companies of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG).

The former Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter and suspended director of Privilege Power and Infrastructure Private Limited (PPIPL), Rakesh Wadhawan, filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) with Mumbai Police even as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the larger conspiracy.

He alleged that Yes Bank illegally assigned the company's Rs 600-crore loan account to Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC)-11 Trust in 2017 despite the account allegedly never being classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA).

In the complaint, dated August 3, Wadhawan has named former Yes Bank managing director Rana Kapoor and Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Pvt Ltd promoter-director Sudhir Valia, who acted as trustee of Suraksha ARC-11 Trust, and sought action against both along with other unnamed officials of the two entities.