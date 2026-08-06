E20 concerns drive buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs: FADA

The rollout of E20 fuel (petrol blended with 20% ethanol) much before the expected timeline has sparked debate among people. This has given rise to concerns over reduced mileage, potential engine corrosion from moisture and chloride contamination, and unavailability of pure petrol options for older, non-compatible vehicles.

India’s overall retail vehicle sales hit a high of 25,91,138 units in July 2026, up 25.89% YoY. This was the first month in history where all six categories posted their best-ever July. Total electric vehicle (EV) retails stood at an all-time high of 327,901 units, with EV penetration reaching a high of 12.7% in July 2026 as against 9.6% in July 2025.

“That a seasonally soft, erratic monsoon July ranks as the 12th-highest retail month of the 151 months since Jan’14 — a list otherwise dominated by festive months — speaks to the structural depth of the India Growth Story. Dealers attribute this momentum to GST 2.0-led affordability, ease of retail finance and favourable festival timing on a July’25 base that had declined nearly 4%, alongside a quiet inflection that deserves the industry’s attention: alternative fuels are now within striking distance of petrol in the Passenger Vehicle market,” said Giridhar.

Two-Wheeler retails stood at 18,18,289 units in July 2026, up 28.25% YoY while commercial vehicle retails at 99,666 up 24.04% YoY and three-wheelers sales came at at 1,33,778 units (+16.16% YoY).

FADA said that for the August-September-October’26 period, dealer confidence is the strongest their survey has recorded in recent history: 87.85% of dealers expect growth — up sharply from 66.17% last month — with only 8.88% expecting a flat market and just 3.27% de-growth.