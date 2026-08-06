FLY91 appoints Jazeera Airways and GoAir veteran Krishnan Balakrishnan as COO

Pure play regional airline, FLY91, has appointed aviation veterans Krishnan Balakrishnan as President & Chief Operating Officer and Jitendra Kushwah as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives will report directly to Founder, Managing Director and CEO Manoj Chacko and will be part of the airline's core leadership team.

The change in leadership at the regional airline follows changes of guard at two of India’s largest airlines - IndiGo and Air India. The two airlines recently appointed new CEOs to drive growth.

FLY91 said that the appointments follow their measured expansion across southern and western India, with the airline presently operating across 12 destinations in its growing regional network.

Balakrishnan brings more than three decades of experience across the global aviation industry. He joins FLY91 from Jazeera Airways, Kuwait, where he spent eight years and most recently served as Deputy CEO. Prior to that, he was Chief Financial Officer at GoAir and also held several senior leadership positions at Jet Airways and Transwest Helicopters in Canada.