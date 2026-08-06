Lack of IP planning can have 'severe consequences' for Indian exporters: Report

As Indian companies expand into overseas markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, IP is no longer only a legal concern; it is increasingly becoming a business asset that influences market access, valuation, partnerships, and long-term competitiveness, a report said.

For exporters, the most valuable assets should not be limited to factories or inventories alone, said the joint report by Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) and RNA Technology and IP Attorneys.

The consequences of inadequate IP planning can be severe, as companies entering foreign markets without proper preparation may encounter trademark squatters, patent infringement claims, customs seizures, counterfeiting, trade secret theft, or costly rebranding exercises, the report mentioned.

"For Indian exporters, international growth requires an integrated operating discipline in which IP protection, FTA utilisation, customs documentation, regulatory compliance, supply-chain controls, and contractual safeguards are planned together before market exposure begins," it said.

"International expansion therefore requires a proactive and structured IP strategy. Before entering a new market, businesses should identify their key intellectual assets, assess ownership and protection gaps, evaluate trademark availability, and determine filing priorities for patents, trademarks, designs, and trade secret protection," it said.