GeM procurement crosses Rs 20 lakh crore; MSEs account for 45.6% of total orders

Procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has crossed a cumulative gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 20 lakh crore over the past decade, with micro and small enterprises (MSEs) accounting for 45.6% of the total procurement value.

According to data released on Friday, GeM recorded a GMV of Rs 1,47,888 crore during the first four months of FY27, after surpassing the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in both FY25 and FY26.

Registered MSEs have secured orders worth over Rs 9.07 lakh crore, accounting for 45.6% of the platform's cumulative GMV. The number of registered MSEs on GeM has also grown sharply to 12.25 lakh from just 2,424 at the time of its launch.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said the platform's brand-agnostic procurement model has helped boost MSE participation.

"While the government's target is to procure 25% from MSEs, their share on our platform has consistently remained above 40% and has, at times, touched 45%," Kumar said.

Women-led enterprises have also seen significant participation, with over 2.24 lakh women-led MSEs executing orders worth Rs99,147 crore. Startups, meanwhile, have secured business worth Rs 65,633 crore through the platform.

Kumar said GeM continues to engage with buyers and sellers to identify and address operational bottlenecks.

"GeM has transformed public procurement from opaque, fragmented processes into a single, transparent marketplace where capability determines success. The next decade will be defined by deeper use of AI to deliver better value for the public and equal opportunity for every enterprise," he said.

During a media briefing on Friday, GeM officials said the platform's next focus will be to improve the buyer experience by offering greater flexibility and clarity in procurement processes, while also accelerating payments to sellers.

To simplify transactions, GeM has waived transaction charges for orders up to Rs10 lakh, making nearly 97% of all orders on the platform fee-free.

Kumar added that GeM is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to detect order splitting and other irregularities, ensuring fair competition. The platform is also focusing on onboarding urban local bodies and gram panchayats as buyers to expand its reach.