Hero MotoCorp sees double-digit growth for 2-wheeler industry in FY27

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp expects growth momentum to continue in the remaining months of FY27 after reporting robust sales in the first quarter (Q1FY27). The country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer expects the industry to clock double-digit growth in FY27 despite the high base of FY26.

“Total industry, ICE plus EV put together, grew about 14% in quarter one. We see similar trajectory for quarter two, looking at how July has started. H2 does have a base effect of a big jump that happened in sales in H2 last year because GST. Hence, from a base perspective, the year-on-year growth will be lower, but the way momentum is, we expect still a positive growth in H2,” said Chief Executive Officer Harshavardhan Chitale in the post-results conference call with analysts on Friday.

He added that growth in Q1 was broad-based, supported by improved affordability post GST rate cuts, as well as healthy urban and rural demand and continued acceleration in EV adoption. “It’s heartening to see that this strong demand momentum has continued in quarter two, and quarter two also saw a strong year-on-year retail growth in July of 28%. Both ICE and EV again registered similar kind of strong momentum as we saw in quarter one,” said Chitale.